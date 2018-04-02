We Are Family marchers hope to raise awareness of crime in Columbia

COLUMBIA — People marched through Columbia on Saturday afternoon to raise awareness of crime in the city, according to one of the march's organizers.

"We started this march because black on black crime is very high here in Columbia," Glenn Cobbins, Sr. said. "We acknowledge that and want to make those numbers lower."

Cobbins and Judy Hubbard organized the We Are Family march, which started at Hickman High School and ended at the Roger B. Wilson Boone County Government Center.

Hubbard said while the overall crime rate is down, she wants the conversation to continue.

Miguel Rodriguez, one of the marchers, said Cobbins invited him. He said the march is about educating people about violence.

"We want everyone to support us and show that it's possible to have a peaceful town like Columbia," Rodriguez said.

A statement from the organizers said representatives from the City of Columbia attended the march, and the march's goals aligned with the city's Strategic Plan social equity goals.