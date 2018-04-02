Weak Tornado Hits Missouri Town of Waverly

WAVERLY, Mo. (AP) - Severe weather has hit an area east of Kansas City. National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Bailey says a weak tornado began to form near Higginsville and dissipated just as it hit the town of Waverly.

Bailey says the twister caused minor damage to trees and removed the roof of a mobile home.

Waverly has about 780 residents and is located about 55 miles east of Kansas City in Lafayette County. Calls to the county's emergency management director were not immediately returned.