Wealthier countries have fewer women in science and technology according to new study

1 month 2 weeks 1 day ago Wednesday, February 14 2018 Feb 14, 2018 Wednesday, February 14, 2018 6:56:00 PM CST February 14, 2018 in Top Stories
By: Abby Dodge, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA – A recent study out of the University of Missouri in collaboration with Leeds Beckett University in the United Kingdom found even though some girls are scoring at or above boys in science and math, their reading comprehension scores are even higher. This is leading them away from careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, a grouping of careers known as STEM.

“Say you’re really good at math and science because you’re a good student, but you’re even better at composition or rhetoric, then the best choice for you to maximize your skills would be to go into non-STEM areas, even though you would be more than capable of going into a math or science undergraduate degree,” University of Missouri Curators Professor Dave Geary said.

He said a person’s academic profile typically determines which career path they choose. Geary said there is a global pattern to which gender is better at certain subjects.

“On average most boys are better at science or math than they are at language arts and reading comprehension and it’s just the reverse for girls,” Geary said.   

Patricia Miranda, an engineering student at MU, doesn’t fit the global statistics. She made the decision to study chemical engineering because she feels it is what she is best at.

“I felt like I had very good teachers, so I was like ‘I can actually do math’ and a lot of my classmates from high school also chose engineering,” Miranda said.

She attended a high school in Zuila, Venezuela geared toward science and math. Miranda said this added to her natural skills.

“While choosing a major, I was also looking at different options, and I wasn’t very into humanities and writing papers and reading or doing things with my hands like art, so I took out the things that I am not good at and the things that I’m not interested in,” Miranda said.

Based on ability, academic strengths and interest researchers were able to identify the amount of women they think should be in the STEM field.

“We have a lot of girls and women that have math and science as their best subject, but fewer of them are going into STEM fields than you would expect and we don’t know what that remaining gap is due to,” Geary said.

A country’s wealth also plays a role, according to the study.

“In more liberal and wealthy countries, personal preferences are more strongly expressed,” Geary said. “One consequence is that sex differences in academic strengths and interests become larger and have a stronger influences on college and career choices than in more conservative and less wealthy countries, creating the gender-equality paradox.”

Geary said the concept is known as the “gender-equality paradox” because it would be assumed if a country is wealthier and has greater gender equality there would be more women in STEM, but that is not the case.

“In countries where there is more choice in education, high school and college education, the sex difference in the best subject actually gets bigger,” Geary said.

He said because people in wealthier countries have more freedom to choose their career path, it leads to people choosing what they are best at, not jut what will make them the most money.    

“In societies where you get a closer number of men and women going into stem fields, the economic and life circumstances are more risky, and STEM fields provide a more stable and safer economic safety net that isn’t provided otherwise,” Geary said. “It’s in those countries that we see more women going into STEM. We think it’s because it’s less risky for them, so it might not be based on their interest so much as practical concerns.”

Miranda said she believes more women in her country go into the STEM field because it is familiar.  

“Back home we have a very big Petroleum industry and everyone knows about that, so most people study engineering because they know what it is, and that includes men and women,” Miranda said. “They are aware and understand how it works. You’re informed enough to know how it works and to not be scared to chose it.”

Miranda is going to apply for jobs all over the world, but plans on heading to Europe after graduation.

“Technology is very advanced there and I know there is a very big STEM field there,” Miranda said. “I feel like for job opportunities Europe is the best place to go.”

Geary said the study can help schools and companies more accurately target women to study STEM. He said they should focus on women that fit a certain profile.

“We have a lot of girls and women that have math and science as their best subject, but fewer of them are going into STEM fields than you would expect and we don’t know what that remaining gap is due to,” he said.

Geary said the current tactics for recruiting aren’t working and suggests a more targeted approach based on the study.

“A lot of them are just a shotgun type targeting all the girls and all the boys and all the women. A lot of resources are poured into the effort and it’s just not working,” Geary said. “Things haven’t changed in two or three decades.”

More News

Grid
List

Federal proposal looks at vetting foreign visitors' social media accounts
Federal proposal looks at vetting foreign visitors' social media accounts
COLUMBIA - A new proposal released by the U.S. Department of State Friday pushes for tighter screening of would-be visitors... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 6:28:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in News

Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s
Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s
COLUMBIA – Columbia got its first measurable snowfall on Easter since 1961 Sunday. The National Weather Service estimates the... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 6:18:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in News

Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
On March 31, 2018, at around 6:00 PM, members of the Audrain County Sheriff's Office and the Mexico Public... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 4:32:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in Continuous News

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 2:12:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 1:20:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 26°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
1am 25°
2am 25°
3am 26°
4am 26°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

12:30a
Paid Program
1:00a
Meet the Press
2:00a
Paid Program
11:00p
The Spy Next Door
1:00a
Family Guy
1:30a
Paid Program

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
The Voice
9:01p
Good Girls
7:00p
DC's Legends of Tomorrow
8:00p
Penn & Teller: April Fool Us Day
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Seinfeld