Weapons unaccounted for at Missouri sheriff's department

OZARK (AP) - A report from the Christian County Sheriff's Department said federal authorities were working with the department to determine why some of the department's fully automatic weapons were unaccounted for.

The Springfield News-Leader reports interim Sheriff Dwight McNiel said in a 19-page report that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was working with the department to account for the missing weapons. The report said the weapons may have been legitimately transferred to another agency or authorized firearms dealer.

It was unclear Wednesday how many weapons and specifically what types of automatic weapons were involved.

The report said the ATF inventoried the sheriff's department, leading to the discovery of the missing automatic weapons. The ATF's Springfield office didn't immediately return a call seeking comment early Wednesday.