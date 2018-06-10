Weather Attracts Customers to the Outdoors

COLUMBIA - Warmer weather helped to bring Columbia residents out to eat Friday night. Customers waited in hour-long lines at Flat Branch. However, they didn't seem to mind the wait sitting outside. Instead, many talked with friends and held onto ice-cold drinks, waiting for a small hand-held buzzer to alert them that a table was ready.

With warmer weather predicted for the rest of the weekend and on into next week, it can be estimated that wait times at downtown restaurants will continue to last a little longer than usual.