Weather Radios Failed in Severe Storms

"I've known several people in the Moberly area through the past years that have purchased these radios, taken them home, and not be able to pick up a signal," said Steve Marek, fire chief for east Randolph County.

Parts of mid-Missouri don't receive a good signal from the nearest Weather Service towers.

"Weather radio is just like any other type of radio or television signal that you want to get into your home," explained Mike Hudson, meteorologist for the Kansas City weather service. "It's coming in over the air and there are things that sometimes do interfere with radio frequency monitoring."

If you live in an area with weak reception, the National Weather Service recommends putting an outdoor antenna on your house, avoid putting the radio near incandescent light bulbs that interfere with the signal, avoid putting the radio in a thick-walled room or a room with several walls between it and the outside. And, make the weather service radio just part of your warning plan that includes TV, regular radio and emergency items such as batteries.

Missouri's Weather Service said it works with the State Emergency Management Agency and local electric co-operatives to try to get the best service possible.