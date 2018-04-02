Weather Sends Snow Geese South

Wildlife officials said in the past several days, more than 30,000 geese arrived at DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge near Missouri Valley, Iowa. Squaw Creek National Wildlife Refuge near Mound City, Missouri reported about 50,000 snow geese last week. Thousands of snow geese also have been spotted in the Rainwater Basin, a 17-county area in southeast and south-central Nebraska. Wildlife officials said because of warmer weather, this year's snow geese migration is later than usual.