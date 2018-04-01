Weather Won't Affect Capitol Fireworks

Organizers said they will decide as late as possible whether to cancel the fireworks.

"Our inclination is that the show will happen," said Jill Snodgrass, festival director. "Looking at the weather, it's supposed to break around 6 o'clock. So that is not going to be a problem, conceivably, for going ahead and doing the fireworks tonight."

The Salute to America Fourth of July celebration is one of the largest fireworks displays in Missouri. The event staff expected at least 50,000 people Tuesday night at the Capitol to watch the 9:30 p.m. show.