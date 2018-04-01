Web Exclusive: Walking with the Fans on Tiger Avenue Following the Mizzou Win

COLUMBIA - Fans poured out of Memorial Stadium Saturday night following Mizzou's 36-27 win over the top-ranked Oklahoma Sooners. KOMU 8's Ben Wagner jumped into the crowd with his camera and has this look at the pandemonium. The party atmosphere is apparent as the fans works their way to local bars with the goal post on their shoulders.