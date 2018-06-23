web training modot

Randy gilmore has worked for modot for nearly 30 years, and says clearing the snow and ice down low is a big adrenaline high. "Never boring... I can't remember a boring day other than waiting on the snowflakes, says Randy Gilmore"With more snow possibly on the way workers say supplies can become scarce. "We run low on salt -- we have to be pretty discresive about how much salt we're using, says Gilmore" MODOT says it recieves $27.5 million every year to keep roads ice and snow free. The harder an area is hit, the more money that area gets. "Some areas aren't getting hit as bad as others, we'll deal with the money as we need to, says MODOT engineer Mike Schepp" The decision of which roads to salt and sand isn't easy. "Only way I could put it, it's kind of like having to choose your child. It's nearly impossible to do, but you have to choose life over limb, sayed GiImore" Still, its a job that gilmore wouldn't have any other way. "It's alot better than sitting in any office, says Gilmore." MODOT workers will be focusing on highway 63 and I-70 mainly, Working 12 hour shifts. Taxpayer money is already in a contingency fund that makes sure MODOT can afford snow clean up.