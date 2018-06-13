Webb City man convicted of first-degree murder

2 years 2 weeks 3 days ago Thursday, May 26 2016 May 26, 2016 Thursday, May 26, 2016 9:44:49 AM CDT May 26, 2016 in News
By: The Associated Press

PINEVILLE (AP) — A southwest Missouri man has been convicted of in the death of a man who was shot to death during a 2014 home invasion.

The Joplin Globe reports that Carl Jackson of Webb City was found guilty Wednesday in McDonald County court in the death of Rodney Frederick. In addition to first-degree murder, jurors also convicted Jackson of armed criminal action and first-degree burglary.

The McDonald County Sheriff's Department said earlier that a woman and a boy were tied up before Frederick was shot.

Sheriff Michael Hall testified Tuesday that Frederick was dead by the time emergency help arrived.

The judge has not yet set a sentencing date. But in Missouri first-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life without parole, with no jury recommendation involved.

Jefferson City parents voice concerns on new school boundary scenarios
JEFFERSON CITY – Parents filled the cafeteria of Thomas Jefferson Middle School Tuesday night to share their feelings on the... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, June 12 2018 Jun 12, 2018 Tuesday, June 12, 2018 10:29:00 PM CDT June 12, 2018 in News

Federal judge rules against Planned Parenthood
COLUMBIA - A U.S. District judge denied an effort by Planned Parenthood to stop the enforcement of state regulation of... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, June 12 2018 Jun 12, 2018 Tuesday, June 12, 2018 8:37:00 PM CDT June 12, 2018 in News

Audrain police release new information on mysterious death
COLUMBIA - Exactly six months after Audrain deputies found a man bleeding to death beside a crashed and burned car,... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, June 12 2018 Jun 12, 2018 Tuesday, June 12, 2018 5:47:00 PM CDT June 12, 2018 in News

Car careens off road, nearly crashes into pond
COLUMBIA - An SUV nearly ended up in the water Tuesday when it went off West Route K near South... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, June 12 2018 Jun 12, 2018 Tuesday, June 12, 2018 3:22:00 PM CDT June 12, 2018 in News

Storm and waste water solutions a small part of the Henderson sewer project
COLUMBIA - The city is inviting people to learn more about new storm and waste water projects that correlate with... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, June 12 2018 Jun 12, 2018 Tuesday, June 12, 2018 3:17:00 PM CDT June 12, 2018 in News

Missouri rescue teams begin helicopter training
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Task Force 1 and Missouri Army National Guard Helicopter Search and Rescue Team are training with... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, June 12 2018 Jun 12, 2018 Tuesday, June 12, 2018 3:06:00 PM CDT June 12, 2018 in News

MU Health care running into space issues, but growth is the goal
COLUMBIA – MU Health Care’s patient numbers are rising and spaces are filling up. “We’re always actively looking for... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, June 12 2018 Jun 12, 2018 Tuesday, June 12, 2018 2:45:00 PM CDT June 12, 2018 in News

Sedalia police warn about counterfeit cash
SEDALIA - Sedalia police are warning local businesses to beware of customers trying to use fake money to make real... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, June 12 2018 Jun 12, 2018 Tuesday, June 12, 2018 1:58:00 PM CDT June 12, 2018 in News

House committee chair says state should not pay Greitens' legal fees
JEFFERSON CITY - The chairman of the house committee that investigated former Gov. Eric Greitens is urging the state Office... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, June 12 2018 Jun 12, 2018 Tuesday, June 12, 2018 1:31:00 PM CDT June 12, 2018 in News

Hawley files lawsuit against City of Bel-Ridge
JEFFERSON CITY – Attorney General Josh Hawley filed a lawsuit against the City of Bel-Ridge, alleging Sunshine Law violations. ... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, June 12 2018 Jun 12, 2018 Tuesday, June 12, 2018 11:49:00 AM CDT June 12, 2018 in News

Parson revives education board with new appointments
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson has appointed two members to the State Board of Education. The... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, June 12 2018 Jun 12, 2018 Tuesday, June 12, 2018 10:47:00 AM CDT June 12, 2018 in News

Man injured in Sunrise Beach boat fire
SUNRISE BEACH - One man was sent to the hospital after his boat caught fire after refueling. Dan Hall,... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, June 12 2018 Jun 12, 2018 Tuesday, June 12, 2018 5:03:00 AM CDT June 12, 2018 in News

Capitol Projects celebrates 50th anniversary
JEFFERSON CITY - Capitol Projects is a workshop in Jefferson City that has been providing employment for people with disabilities... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, June 12 2018 Jun 12, 2018 Tuesday, June 12, 2018 3:00:00 AM CDT June 12, 2018 in Continuous News

Jefferson City Public Schools considers new boundary scenarios
JEFFERSON CITY - Some families in Jefferson City are worried new middle school boundary lines could break up friendships and... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 9:21:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

Human remains found in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY - Human remains were discovered in rural Miller County on Monday. The Miller County Sheriff's Office received... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 8:02:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

Bilingual Columbia high school students can earn college credit
COLUMBIA - High school students can now earn multiple college credits for proficiency in more than one language. The... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 7:04:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

UPDATE: One injured in nine-unit Columbia fire
COLUMBIA - Nine units were on the scene of a fire this afternoon on Anita Court in Columbia. "It's... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 6:54:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

Pedestrian statistics have MODOT concerned
JEFFERSON CITY - Ninety-eight pedestrians were killed and and 264 were seriously injured in Missouri last year, according to the... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 6:34:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News
