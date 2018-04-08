Website Allows Search of State Expenses

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A new Internet site allows people to search a database of state expenditures. The site breaks down expenses by broad categories and by specific businesses or individuals. For example, a simple search shows the state spent $70 million on fuel and utilities last year. Half of that went toward electricity, and about half of that went to St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation.The Website is called the Missouri Accountability Portal. It's updated with new numbers at the end of each business day. Governor Blunt's office says it's one of the first comprehensive searchable databases based on real-time financial records.