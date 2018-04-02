Website details Missouri State Penitentiary inmate records

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A new website is available to check records of inmates who spent time in the Missouri State Penitentiary between 1836 and 1931.

Secretary of State Jason Kander on Thursday announced the website. It details the names of prisoners along with their crimes and how long they served.

Missouri State Archives volunteers worked for more than a decade to pull together records for the website.

Kander says the website can be used for family history searches. It also includes some photographs of prisoners and images of original record books.

Records for famous criminals such as bank robber "Pretty Boy" Floyd and others also are available.

Missouri State Penitentiary was the oldest operating prison west of the Mississippi River before it closed in 2004.

The website is accessible at www.MissouriDigitalHeritage.com/MSP .