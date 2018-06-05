Wednesday Night Local Scores

COLUMBIA -- Here are your Wednesday night local scores from around the Mid-Missouri area.

High School Baseball:

Pilot Grove 5 Boonville 9 F

Hallsville 2 Eldon 1 F

Hallsville 3 Osage 0 F

Mexico 4 Fulton 1 F

Moberly 8 Southern Boone 2 F

North Callaway 10 Fulton 12 F