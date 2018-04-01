Week After SEC Flop, Missouri Seeks Rebound Against ASU

COLUMBIA (AP) -- The Missouri football team doesn't get much of a break in Game 2.

A late collapse turned what had been a very competitive matchup into a 21-point loss last week to No. 7 Georgia, ruining the Tigers' debut in the Southeastern Conference. Missouri (1-1) is stepping back outside the SEC this Saturday night against Arizona State.

The Sun Devils (2-0) are on an early roll under new coach Todd Graham, having walloped Northern Arizona and Illinois by a combined score of 108-20. That's the highest two-game total to start the season in school history, and the 54-point average is seventh best in the nation.

Missouri has won 17 consecutive games against non-conference foes at home.