Week Honors Emergency Medical Service Responders

COLUMBIA - A national week is designed to celebrate the work of those who provide medical treatment in emergency situations.



The American College of Emergency Physicians designated the week of May 18 to the 24 as National Emergency Medical Services week.



According the University Hospital's website, the Manager of Ambulance Services Eric Mills compares the work of EMS employees to the front line of lifesaving.

"Because EMS is an extension of health care beyond the doors of the hospital, we often face challenges when providing that care," Mills said. "Extreme weather conditions, topography and other obstacles sometimes work against us. However, we strive to adapt and overcome no matter what the situation. We do this 24 hours a day, seven days a week."

University of Missouri Health Care currently operates seven state-of-the-art ambulances that provide care and transport people in the area. The Staff for Life Helicopter Service maintains a helicopter in Columbia, Lake Ozark and LaMonte. The Staff for Life is the only helicopter service in mid-Missouri that carries blood products, a diagnostic ultrasound and a mobile lab.

The theme for this year's EMS celebration is "EMS: Dedicated. For Life."