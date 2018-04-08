Week Long Search for Suspect Ends With Capture

Nicholas Thomure was captured Saturday morning at a relative's home in Frankclay in St. Francois County. Sheriff Dan Bullock says a relative called police, and the suspect was waiting on the couch, ending a search that involved more than 30 police officers. The shooting happened about 3 am October 9 at the home of Larry and Karen Brewer. The suspect shot both in the shoulder. Both survived. Thomure is charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and one count of first-degree burglary. Bond is set at $250,000.