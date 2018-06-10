Week of healing marks anniversary of Kansas shootings

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The families of three people gunned down at Jewish sites in a Kansas City suburb are urging people to join in a week of activities designed to promote harmony, understanding and diversity.

The event, called SevenDays-Make A Ripple, Change the World, began Tuesday and will culminate Monday, the anniversary of the day William Corporon, and his 14-year-old grandson, Reat Underwood, were shot to death at the Jewish Community Center in Overland Park, Kansas, and 53-year-old Terri LaManno, was killed at the Village Shalom retirement home.

Frazier Glenn Miller of Missouri is charged with capital murder in their deaths.

Mindy Corporon, whose father and son died, says organizers were determined to honor their loved ones with positive events designed to draw people together.