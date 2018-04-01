Weekly Defensive Line Award Stays in Columbia

4 years 5 months 3 weeks ago Monday, October 07 2013 Oct 7, 2013 Monday, October 07, 2013 2:55:00 PM CDT October 07, 2013 in Tiger Talk
By: Clayton Conness, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - It should not be a surprise at this point when a Missouri defensive lineman earns the SEC Defensive Lineman Player of the Week award.

Markus Golden received the honor on Sept. 9, Kony Ealy earned the award two weeks later and Michael Sam made it a trio of Tigers to secure the title the following game. After a second consecutive three-sack performance, Sam received the recognition for the second time this season.

Sam is the only player in the country to record three sacks in a game twice this season and is the first Mizzou defensive player to earn a weekly conference award twice in one season since 2007.

Sam and the Tigers will be hunting for another defensive line acknowledgment and a win against No. 7 Georgia this Saturday at Sanford Stadium in Athens.

