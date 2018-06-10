Weekly Wellness: Avoiding germs at the gym

3 years 7 months 6 days ago Monday, November 03 2014 Nov 3, 2014 Monday, November 03, 2014 11:32:00 AM CST November 03, 2014 in News
By: Amanda Barnes, KOMU 8 Wellness Coach
loading

COLUMBIA - It's approaching - and we're hearing all about it all over the news: Flu season.

In my line of work, I spend many hours in high-traffic fitness facilities. Because of this I make sure I do everything I possibly can to avoid germs and avoid spreading germs to clients. In gyms, hundreds of hands are touching the weights, the buttons on the treadmills, the door handles, etc.

But it's not only touching that you have to worry about. People are also sweating, spitting, bleeding, and spreading germs like crazy just by the basic activities that are performed in gyms.

Gross!

There are many articles written on how to avoid germs at the gym. I've found a couple to support the rules that I use myself. And my rules are fairly basic.

Lauren Brown wrote "Avoid Gym Germs" for Women's Health Magazine and a few of her rules resonated:

Don't Go Barefoot: bring flip flops or some sort of shower shoe to wear in the dressing rooms and the showers.

Cover Up Cuts: make sure that if you have any cuts or breaks in your skin that you cover them with bandages to keep them as clean as possible.

Disinfect: disinfect the equipment you use and yourselves! Most gyms provide wipes and/or sprays with paper towels for patrons to use on the equipment. Make sure you wipe down before and after you use equipment. Try to wipe down anything that you have touched or that will be touched by others.

Shower After: as soon as you are able after your workout, put your clothing in the wash and put yourself in the shower. Germs can be transferred from anything that you touch with your hands, body and clothing. Clean up as soon as possible.

An article written by Elizabeth Quinn for SportsMedicine.com also supports the "clean is best" claims by providing these tips:

Wash your hands frequently: while many fitness facilities provide hand sanitizer dispensers, there's a benefit to using good old soap and water.

Avoid putting your hands near your eyes, nose and mouth: we don't even realize how often we touch our eyes, noses and mouths - but we do. And if we've just finished using a piece of equipment and (without thinking) touch our face, we have potentially just transferred germs. Try to be very aware of touching your face.

Clean your shared spaces: I cannot stress this enough - it is the responsibility of anyone and everyone using the equipment at a gym to clean the area before and after. That is for your protection, as well as the protection of others.

This goes for group fitness classes, too! Wipe down your mat and the handles of any hand weights or other equipment you might use.

Research proves that exercise can boost your immune system. So it can only help to keep our gym habits strong, right along with our muscles.

 

More News

Grid
List

Missouri museum honoring Churchill gets 1 of his paintings
Missouri museum honoring Churchill gets 1 of his paintings
FULTON (AP) — The latest addition to the National Churchill Museum in Missouri is a testament to the longtime... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 12:17:46 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Columbia airport makes normal renovations; future holds more expansion
Columbia airport makes normal renovations; future holds more expansion
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Regional Airport will be undergoing maintenance to fix one of its runways with the plan of... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 5:57:00 AM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Community offers support to those with missing loved ones
Community offers support to those with missing loved ones
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Missing hosted their eleventh annual event to support those with missing loved ones. "He was... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 11:46:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Second annual Strawberry Fest supports Honor Flight
Second annual Strawberry Fest supports Honor Flight
FULTON - The second annual Strawberry Festival raised money for the Central Missouri Honor Flight Saturday evening at Serenity Valley... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 7:35:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Home buyers affected by home shortage
Home buyers affected by home shortage
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City home sales are the highest they've been since before the recession, and that's having an... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 6:46:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Families tackle hot temperatures
Families tackle hot temperatures
COLUMBIA - While the calendar says summer does not start until the end of June, sweltering temperatures in the area... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 4:29:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Guests could get paid to stay at St. Louis hotel, get flu
Guests could get paid to stay at St. Louis hotel, get flu
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Guests can get paid $3,500 to stay at a St. Louis hotel for up to 12... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 3:45:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Sedalia holds National Guardsmen departure ceremony
Sedalia holds National Guardsmen departure ceremony
SEDALIA - The community of Sedalia hosted a departure ceremony for a Sedalia-based National Guard unit recently deployed to the... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 3:20:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

A midnight boating accident sent three to the hospital
A midnight boating accident sent three to the hospital
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Three people were sent to the hospital after a boat hit a cliff at the... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 2:48:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Boat fire at Lake of the Ozarks leaves two with burns
Boat fire at Lake of the Ozarks leaves two with burns
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - A boat fire left two passengers burned at Lake of the Ozarks Friday night. ... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 2:41:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Four in custody after another Miller County drug bust
Four in custody after another Miller County drug bust
MILLER COUNTY - Four people were taken into custody Thursday after the Miller County Sheriff's Office and the Mid-Missouri Drug... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 1:59:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Report finds support for bringing young people, seniors together
Report finds support for bringing young people, seniors together
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A nationwide poll found Americans overwhelmingly support caring for children and older adults in the same... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 9:47:00 AM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Big plans for new Westminster football stadium
Big plans for new Westminster football stadium
FULTON - Westminster College is looking forward to a new $4 million football stadium. Vice President of Campus Operations... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 4:00:00 AM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Plea will stand for man who killed 6-year-old boy with Down Syndrome
Plea will stand for man who killed 6-year-old boy with Down Syndrome
COLUMBIA - A guilty plea by the man who admitted killing 6-year-old Dayne Hathman will stand, a judge ruled Friday.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 10:30:00 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News

Ex-Gov. Greitens' lawyers bill Missouri $150,000
Ex-Gov. Greitens' lawyers bill Missouri $150,000
KANSAS CITY (AP) - Attorneys who represented the office of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens during a legislative investigation have... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 8:15:42 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News

Columbia Police Department celebrates retirement of K-9 Raf
Columbia Police Department celebrates retirement of K-9 Raf
COLUMBIA - After seven years of dedicated service to the Columbia Police Department, K-9 Raf is retiring, the CPD said.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 6:16:00 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to tour state
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to tour state
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike Parson will tour Missouri next week to hear from community leaders as he... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 5:46:00 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News

Robbery suspect on the loose
Robbery suspect on the loose
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department are currently searching for a suspect who fled a robbery crime scene on foot. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 3:59:00 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 94°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
3pm 91°
4pm 93°
5pm 94°
6pm 92°