Weekly Wellness: FAST (We're not talking about speed)

COLUMBIA - If I were to ask you what you thought the number 5 cause of death in the United States was, would you know? What if I were to tell you that every 40 seconds someone suffers from one? Now do you know what it is? What if I told you it was the leading cause of disabilities in the U.S.? What if I told you that one in six people will have one in their lifetime?

The answer is: a stroke.

A stroke, sometimes called a brain attack, occurs when a blockage stops the flow of blood to the brain or when a blood vessel in or around the brain bursts. Although many people think of stroke as a condition that affects only older adults, strokes can and do occur in people of all ages. In fact, nearly a quarter of all strokes occur in people younger than age 65.

Each year, almost 800,000 strokes occur in the United States. Strokes often lead to serious, life-changing complications that include:

Paralysis or weakness on one side of the body.

Problems with thinking, awareness, attention, learning, judgment, and memory.

Problems understanding or forming speech.

Difficulty controlling or expressing emotions.

Numbness or strange sensations.

Pain in the hands and feet.

To help protect yourself and your loved ones, these steps can help to prevent stroke:

Aspirin therapy : Ask your doctor if taking aspirin is right for you.

: Ask your doctor if taking aspirin is right for you. Blood pressure control : Keeping your blood pressure under control reduces your risk of heart attack and stroke. More than half of the world’s stroke deaths are caused by elevated blood pressure levels.

: Keeping your blood pressure under control reduces your risk of heart attack and stroke. More than half of the world’s stroke deaths are caused by elevated blood pressure levels. Cholesterol management : Get your cholesterol checked regularly and manage it with diet and physical activity or with medication, if needed.

: Get your cholesterol checked regularly and manage it with diet and physical activity or with medication, if needed. Smoking cessation : Get help at 1-800-QUIT-NOW.

: Get help at 1-800-QUIT-NOW. Exercise regularly .

. Eat a healthy diet that’s low in sodium.

that’s low in sodium. Maintain a healthy weight .

. Prevent or control diabetes .

. Limit your alcohol intake.

When responding to a stroke, every minute counts. The sooner a patient receives medical treatment, the lower the risk for death or disability. It's time to learn (and share with others) what FAST stands for:

F: Face Drooping (ask the person to smile)

A: Arm weakness (ask the person to raise both arms)

S: Speech difficulty (ask the person to repeat a simple sentence)

T: Time (note the time that symptoms started)

Call 9-1-1 and get the help needed.

(Source: http://www.strokeassociation.org)