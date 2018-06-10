Weekly Wellness: Oh No! CARBS!

By: Amanda Barnes, KOMU 8 Wellness Coach
loading

I don't think I've ever had a nutrition talk with anyone who hasn't asked me about carbohydrates. Or referenced them as being "bad." Poor carbs. What did they ever do to you? Carbs are important! Our bodies need carbs! Glucose is the preferred fuel for tissues and organs, and is the ONLY source of fuel for our red blood cells. Did you know that? Without enough carbohydrates, the body will break down the protein in its muscles and organs to create usable glucose for these tissues and organs. If you're trying to build muscle, you definitely don't want this happening. It's a bit counterproductive, don't you think?

So what we really need to know is the basics of carbohydrates. And to understand how to use them properly. Right? Right.

Carbohydrates are found in almost all foods, and they provide 4 calories for every gram. Not all carbohydrates are the same and your body will respond differently based on the type of carb you're enjoying.

There are two types of carbohydrates: simple and complex.

Simple carbohydrates: They're also known as "sugar." This carbohydrate is made of one sugar or two sugar building blocks (glucose, fructose and galactose). Because the chains are short, they're easy to break down, which is why they taste sweet. Simple carbohydrates include sweeteners like table sugar, syrup, and/or honey.

Complex carbohydrates: Can be either "starch" or "fiber." This carbohydrate is made of three or more sugars connected in a chain. They use the same sugar building blocks as simple carbs, but the chains are longer and take more time to break down (which is why they don't taste as sweet). Examples of foods high in complex carbohydrates would be bread, rice, pasta, beans, whole grains and vegetables.

The Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for carbohydrates is 130 grams per day. This is the minimum amount required to fuel an adult's brain, red blood cells and central nervous system optimally.

According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, carbohydrates should make up 45 to 65% of total calories in our diet-this is a good range for the average person. A good rule of thumb is to eat between 45-50% calories from carbohydrates. And if you're exercising vigorously for more than 1 hour daily (or you're training for an endurance event like a half marathon or marathon), you may want to increase that range to 55-56%.

To determine your carbohydrate needs in grams:

Step 1: Decide what percentage of carbohydrates you need (i.e. 45%, 50%, 60% or 65%). Convert this number to a decimal (for example, 50% is 0.5).
Step 2: Multiply your daily calorie goal by the above decimal value. This gives you the number of calories from carbohydrates.
Step 3: Take the number of calories from carbohydrates and divide by 4 to get the grams of carbohydrate.

Easy, right?

So now we're noticing that maybe, up until this point, we have been consuming more carbohydrates than we thought. (Which may be why we've been gaining weight.) And we've heard that lowering our carbohydrate intake might help with weight loss. If you are going to try a lower-carb plan, here are some tips to make the transition both more manageable and sustainable:

• Deal with blood sugar lows. When starting a low-carb diet, be on the lookout for the signs and symptoms of low blood sugar.

• Choose balanced, nutrient-dense foods. Make those carbs count by choosing high-quality carbohydrate foods-like whole grains, fruits and vegetables-that are packed with fiber, vitamins and minerals. Choose high-quality proteins like eggs, legumes, chicken, tofu and lean cuts of beef and pork. Opt for healthy fats from foods that contain monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, such as fish, nuts, avocados and olive oil.

• Stay hydrated by drinking more fluids. If you're slashing carbs, you'll most likely eat (and digest) more protein. For your body to break down and use protein optimally, it's going to need plenty of water. To help you stay hydrated, here are 25 life hacks for drinking more water.

• Be wary of rapid weight loss. If you shed more than 2 pounds per week on your diet, be careful. You're likely losing more water weight and lean muscle than fat. Up your calories to lose weight at a slow but fat-busting pace.

Whether you're looking to lose or maintain weight, or optimize performance, here are three rules of thumb* to help you choose healthy carbohydrate foods:

1. Choose whole food sources of complex carbs like vegetables, beans, nuts and seeds. One-hundred percent whole-grain breads, pasta and brown rice should also be included in this rule. These foods are a source of fiber, vitamins, minerals and protein.

2. Eat less complex carbs from refined sources like white rice, white bread and traditional pasta. These foods are more processed, and have healthy nutrients stripped from them-namely fiber.

3. Enjoy simple carbohydrates in moderation. Most sources of simple carbohydrates are considered "empty calories" because they're high in calories but contain low to no micronutrients. They're a likely culprit when it comes to spiking blood sugar. You can consider fruit and milk an exception to this rule because both contain beneficial vitamins and minerals.

*These rules do not apply if you are highly athletic.

