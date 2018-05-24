Weekly Wellness: Setting timer creates short, effective workouts

COLUMBIA - One of my favorite workout tools is a clock. Yup. If you have a clock and a desire to move, you've got everything you need!

Some of my favorite workouts have been created with a minute in mind. I challenge my clients to repeat as many repetitions of an exercise as they can within a minute.

Why are minute workouts so great?

They are simple.

They are effective.



They can help you to assess progress.

One of my boot camp classes performed a workout similar to this one. Everyone in the class had a mat. That was it. I set an interval timer for 1:00 with a :20 break. We performed each cycle twice. Each participant was asked to do as many repetitions of each exercise as they could within each minute. They could record the number of repetitions that they performed (so that they could see if they performed better the second time).

Here's a Timer Workout for you!

Remember to warm up your body with dynamic moves (i.e. marching or jogging in place, twisting at your waist, sweeping your legs, crossing your arms across your chest, etc) for about 2 - 3 minutes.



Minute 1: Jumping jacks

Minute 2: Lateral Mat Hops

Minute 3: Mountain Climbers

Minute 4: Push-ups

Minute 5: Basic crunches



As you can see, you don't need any equipment for this workout. You really don't even need a mat to perform the lateral mat hops - just hop a decent distance that would represent a mat. That's it!

If this is too easy for you, make it tougher with different moves. If this too tough for you, start smaller. Perform low-impact jacks instead of jumping jacks. Maybe marching in place for a minute is just your pace. Fantastic! Do it!

Using the Timer Workout template is an easy one to make yours! Personalize it! It's your workout! As you get stronger, you'll find that it's a fun way to get your workout done.