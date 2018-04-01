Weekly Wellness: Should you stretch before working out?

2 years 2 months 1 week ago Tuesday, January 19 2016 Jan 19, 2016 Tuesday, January 19, 2016 12:36:00 PM CST January 19, 2016 in News
By: Amanda Barnes, KOMU 8 Wellness Coach
COLUMBIA - It was always the same. Stand staggered with one leg forward, one back. Hold and count to ten. Then switch. We all did it. It was taught in school and in sports practice. Those habits were established in our brains. It can be hard to change habits. But trust me, it’s time for change.

What we have learned over the years is that research shows that stretching before a workout can negatively impact performance. Static stretching (holding a stretch with light tension for several seconds) can make you more prone to injury because your muscles loosen during the movement, causing them to be more flexible but also making them less able to spring into action quickly.

Researchers from the University of Zagreb picked apart 104 former studies concerning pre-exercise static stretching. Researchers found that muscle strength is reduced by 5.5% after static stretching. The take-away? Stretched muscles are generally less powerful than unstretched muscles.

Based on this and other findings, we still find a lot of myths about stretching out there in fitness-land.

Myth 1: You should stretch before running to prevent injury. Research published in the journal Sports Medicine states that stretching before jogging, cycling or swimming has no beneficial impact on injury prevention.

Myth 2: Stretching reduces soreness. In a review of 12 different studies, researchers concluded that stretching after exercise does not reduce muscle soreness.

Myth 3: A pre- or post-run stretch will keep you injury-free. While it may make you more flexible, stretching before and after a workout has not been clearly linked to preventing injury, according to the journal of the American College of Sports Medicine. However, study authors conclude that additional research and well-conducted trials need to be done before they can recommend discontinuing, or endorsing, stretching in sports.

Stretch-less ways to warm up:

  1. Active Isolated Flexibility (AIF), which is unlike static stretching, has been popularized in the running world by Phil Wharton. AIF works one muscle group while the opposite is relaxed and lengthened. This does not occur during static stretching, where a stretch is held in one position. When AIF is performed before exercise, it can help to reduce injury risk and allow for a greater range of motion. After a workout, AIF can reduce delayed onset muscle soreness and inflammation by increasing blood circulation and the flow of oxygen to myofascial structures, in addition to providing a metabolic flush.
  2. Mobility Exercises are a great way to properly warm up before a workout. Matt Fitzgerald, running coach and author, recommends a 10-minute (very easy) jog followed by a series of movements that take your body’s major joints through a full range of motion. Each of these movements should be done for 20 seconds:

Forward/backward arm swings

  1. Use a stable surface for support and lean over, placing your right arm on the surface.
  2. Gently swing your arm back and forth along the side of your body for 20 seconds.
  3. Switch sides and repeat.

Side-to-side trunk rotations

  1. Lie on your back with your knees bent at a 90-degree angle.
  2. Keep your neck, back and shoulders flat on the floor. Slowly rotate your bent legs to the left then the right (back and forth) for 20 seconds.

Walking lunges

  1. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.
  2. Step forward with your right leg and descend until your left knee almost touches the ground, keeping your posture upright and your right knee above your right foot.
  3. Raise yourself back to the upright position, driving through the heel of your right foot.
  4. Step forward with your left foot, and repeat the lunge on the other side. Keep repeating for 20 seconds.

Forward/backward leg swings

  1. Stand in an upright position with hands on hips. Lift one leg forward as high as possible, while keeping it straight. Swing your leg forward.
  2. Reverse the movement, swinging it back as high as possible.
  3. Repeat for 10 seconds. Return to the start position, switch legs and swing for 10 seconds.

Side-to-side leg swings

  1. Using the support of a wall or stable surface, swing the right leg to the side of the body, extending as high as possible, in a fluid motion.
  2. Swing the right leg back in front of the body.
  3. Comfortably increase the range of motion, repeating for 10 seconds, then switch to the left leg and repeat for 10 seconds.

Hops in place with locked knees

  1. Stand with both feet a few inches apart.
  2. Use the ankles to spring off the ground, keeping your knees as straight as possible.
  3. Lower to the ground onto your toes at the end of each hop.

High knees in place

  1. Stand with feet hip-width apart with your arms at your sides.
  2. Jump from the left foot to the right foot, pulling the knees up as high as possible.
  3. Repeat for 20 seconds.

Butt kicks in place

  1. Stand with your knees close and arms at sides.
  2. Kick your left foot, then right, backward toward your backside.
  3. Repeat for 20 seconds.

 

