Weekly Wellness: Smoothie Ingredients for weight loss

COLUMBIA - Smoothies can be a nutritious and convenient way to get a meal. Smoothies can also be used to lose weight – as long as the ingredients used are healthy (and not just a bunch of sugars). Here is a list of ingredients to incorporate into your smoothies!

Fats: For a liquid meal to keep you feeling satisfied, you need to include a source of healthy fats. An excellent source is flaxmeal. One tablespoon of flax offers three grams of total fat with 1.6 grams of omega-3s. Other great healthy fat sources are chia seeds, nuts, seeds, coconut oil, ghee, and avocado.

Protein: To keep that satisfied feeling and keep hunger away, you need to make sure you incorporate enough protein into your daily diet. Protein powder is an easy way to get your fill of this necessary nutrient, but if you don’t like protein powder, you can add tofu, soy milk, dairy milk, cottage cheese, beans, yogurt, PB powder, or hemp seeds.

Fiber: Blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, and strawberries not only add natural sweetness to your smoothies, but also increase the fiber content. (Fiber also prevents bloating caused by constipation.) If you're not a fan of berries, other sources of fiber are greens like spinach or kale, avocado, nuts like almonds, and seeds like chia.

Keep track of the portions that you use and not overdo it on the calories. It’s very easy to make a smoothie high-sugar and high-calorie.