Weekly Wellness: The best and the worst sunscreens

1 year 11 months 1 day ago Tuesday, July 26 2016 Jul 26, 2016 Tuesday, July 26, 2016 11:11:00 AM CDT July 26, 2016 in News
By: Amanda Barnes, KOMU 8 Wellness Coach
loading

COLUMBIA - We all know that sunscreen is incredibly important. Especially if we are spending a lot of time outside due to our job or just for fun. We need to prevent skin cancer, right? We might think that all sunscreens are the same, but packaged in different bottles with different brand names. But that's just not the case.

The Environmental Working Group (EWG) is a non-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to protecting human health and the environment. EWG’s mission is to empower people to live healthier lives in a healthier environment. With breakthrough research and education, we drive consumer choice and civic action.

EWG has rated thousands of bottles with zero to two being considered great choices and seven to 10 ratings considered poor choices.

A sunscreen gets a negative rating from the EWG for three reasons:

  • Sprays: Spray sunscreens are big no-nos since they pose risks if inhaled, plus it's hard to know if you've applied too little or missed a spot.
  • High SPFs: SPF of 50+ only refers to how much protection the sunscreen offers against UVB rays (that burn the skin), but doesn't have anything to do with protection against UVA rays, the ones that penetrate deeply and cause skin aging and skin cancer. High SPFs also give consumers a false sense of protection, thinking they don't need to be applied as often.
  • Chemicals: Oxybenzone may disrupt hormones, and retinyl palmitate, a vitamin A additive may speed up the development of skin cancer.

Some of the best options (according to the EWG) would be:

  • All Terrain AquaSport Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30: Rated 1
  • Badger Unscented Sunscreen Face Stick, SPF 35: Rated 1
  • Badger Sport Sunscreen Cream, Unscented, SPF 35: Rated 1
  • Badger Sunscreen Cream, Lavender, SPF 30: Rated 1
  • Beauty Without Cruelty Sunscreen, SPF 30: Rated 1
  • Block Island Organics Natural Mineral Sunscreen, SPF 30: Rated 1
  • The Honest Company Honest Mineral Sunscreen, SPF 50+: Rated 1
  • Butterbean Organics Simple Healthy Sunscreen, SPF 30: Rated 1
  • Goddess Garden Facial Natural Sunscreen, SPF 30: Rated 1
  • Goddess Garden Everyday Natural Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30: Rated 1
  • Loving Naturals Sunscreen Clear Body, SPF 30+: Rated 1
  • Sunumbra Family Natural Sunscreen, SPF 30: Rated 1
  • Sunology Natural Sunscreen, Face, SPF 50: Rated 1
  • Sunology Natural Sunscreen, Body, SPF 50: Rated 1
  • Suntegrity Skincare Natural Mineral Sunscreen For Body, SPF 30: Rated 1
  • True Natural Ultra Protect 50 Antioxidant Sunscreen, Natural Coconut, SPF 50: Rated 1

And, some of the worst options would be:

  • Aveeno Active Naturals Hydrosport Wet Skin Spray, SPF 30: Rated 7
  • Aveeno Active Naturals Protect + Hydrate Sunscreen, SPF 70: Rated 7
  • Banana Boat Sport Performance Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 100: Rated 10
  • Banana Boat Sport Performance Continuous Spray Sunscreen, SPF 100: Rated 10
  • Banana Boat Kids Max Protect & Play Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 100: Rated 10
  • Banana Boat Ultra Defense Sheer Protect Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 50: Rated 7
  • Bull Frog Marathon Mist Continuous Spray Sunscreen, SPF 36: Rated 7
  • CeraVe Sunscreen Body Lotion, SPF 50: Rated 7
  • Coppertone Wet 'n Clear Continuous Spray Sunscreen, SPF 45+: Rated 7
  • Coppertone Sunscreen Lotion Ultra Guard, SPF 70: Rated 7
  • Coppertone Water Babies Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 70+: Rated 7
  • CVS Sensitive Skin Sun Lotion Sunscreen, SPF 60: Rated 10
  • CVS Beach Guard Sun Lotion Sunscreen, SPF 70: Rated 7
  • Equate Sport Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30: Rated 7
  • L'Oreal Advanced Suncare Silky Sheer Lotion, SPF 100: Rated 7
  • Neutrogena Sensitive Skin Sunscreen, SPF 60+: Rated 10
  • Neutrogena Pure & Free Baby Sunscreen, SPF 60+: Rated 10
  • Neutrogena Age Shield Face Oil-Free Lotion Sunscreen, SPF 110: Rated 10
  • Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen, SPF 55: Rated 7
  • Neutrogena CoolDry Sport Sunscreen Spray, SPF 50: Rated 7
  • NO-AD Sport Continuous Spray Sunscreen, SPF 30: Rated 7
  • Panama Jack Sport Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 85: Rated 8
  • Sun Bum Moisturizing Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 70: Rated 10
  • Well at Walgreens Sport Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 70: Rated 7

For even more information about how to keep your family sun-safe, visit EWG's website.

More News

Grid
List

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
40 minutes ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
46 minutes ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:17:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:03:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police say a man in his 50's was shot Wednesday in the 600 block of McBaine Avenue.... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 9:45:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY- A center for adults with disabilities had its new location's grand opening Wednesday. The UCP Heartland Gibbs... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
COLUMBIA - After years of differing opinions about the future of the Columbia Regional Airport, an airport advisory board member... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:44:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
ST. CHARLES (AP) — A driver in suburban St. Louis is accused of using fake emergency lights and a police... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:20:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
HUNTSVILLE - Jurors sentenced Jeffrey Nichols to life in prison without probation or parole in the 2013 murder of 92-year-old... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:21:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
COLUMBIA - A woman crashed her car into Silver Fork Creek Wednesday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Mistler... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:13:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
OZARK (AP) - A popular Missouri restaurant is facing a lawsuit claiming one of its hot rolls caused second-degree burns... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 4:10:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

One man taken to hospital with gunshot wound in Jefferson City
One man taken to hospital with gunshot wound in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police are investigating an incident that sent one man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. ... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Report details lack of transparency by state lawmakers
Report details lack of transparency by state lawmakers
JEFFERSON CITY - Clean Missouri, an organization pushing for more accountability in government, released a report Wednesday morning detailing instances... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:03:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Federal grant gets increase to help low-income affordable housing
Federal grant gets increase to help low-income affordable housing
JEFFERSON CITY - A federal grant aimed at helping affordable housing in Jefferson City got some additional help this year.... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:02:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 82°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 12 active weather alerts
11am 79°
12pm 85°
1pm 90°
2pm 91°