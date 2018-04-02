Weekly Wellness: The best gym towel

COLUMBIA - To follow up on last week’s topic of how to avoid catching a cold, this week, we’re going to talk specifically about what is the best towel to use at the gym.

When you are at the gym, it’s important to wipe the equipment that you are using – before and after. Not only is this protecting you from germs but also protecting others from yours. Most gyms and fitness centers offer spray bottles of disinfectant and towels or, in some cases, disposable wipes. This is great! But in most cases, the towels that are provided are cotton. There is some research that suggests that cotton is not exactly the best material for fighting germs.

Cotton is a fabric that picks up a lot of dirt – and can then transfer that dirt from place to place. It’s still better than nothing – but there are better options.

Bamboo fiber is probably the most luxurious towel you can find. These towels are either 100% bamboo or a mix of bamboo and cotton. Bamboo towels are eco-friendly and have anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties – which makes them a great option for use at the gym. Unfortunately, they are usually very expensive. So, your gym probably can't afford to supply them but you can certainly look into getting your own.

The best option that I can find is the microfiber towel. Microfiber is easy to pack (fits in small bags), and easily expands when needed for use. Further to that, they dry incredibly quickly and are super absorbent (they can soak up to 8 times their weight in liquid). But the biggest benefit to microfiber is they resist bacteria which makes them both sanitary and hygienic.

I hope this helps you to find the best gym towel options for you – keep wiping down your equipment and stay as healthy as possible. Good luck!

(Source: http://www.fitclarity.com/best-gym-towels/)