Weekly Wellness: The Highest Calorie Restaurant Meals

COLUMBIA — For some folks, it’s often; for some, more rare. For some, it’s welcomed; for some, it’s dreaded. I’m talking about going out to dinner. This is a topic that I’m asked about by clients often. “What do I choose?” “How do I choose?” “It’s so hard.”

Our friends at MyFitnessPal did some of the work for us. They looked at top chain restaurants (without disclosing any names) and made a list of the top highest-calorie items on those menus. Thank you, MFP! Here’s the rundown:

American Food

Ribeye steak: 1,726 calories

Cheeseburger: 1,412 calories

Grilled chicken sandwich: 1,216 calories

Chicken Cobb salad: 1,000 calories

Chinese Food

General Tso's Chicken & Rice: 2,100 calories

Walnut Shrimp & Rice: 1,626 calories

Pork Fried Rice: 1,571 calories

Broccoli Beef & Rice: 1,176 calories

Italian Food

Fettucine Alfredo with Focaccia bread: 1,754 calories

Spaghetti & Meatballs with Focaccia bread: 1,492 calories

Lasagna with Focaccia bread: 1,564 calories

Stuffed Chicken Marsala with Focaccia bread: 1,092 calories

Mexican Food

Chicken Fajitas with Chips & Salsa: 1,588 calories

Grilled Steak Burrito with Chips & Salsa: 1,204 calories

Cheese Quesadilla with Chips & Salsa: 1,179 calories

Beef Tacos with Chips & Salsa: 1,026 calories

Indian Food

Chicken Tikka Masala with Naan bread: 1,627 calories

Palak Paneer with Naan bread: 1,567 calories

Lamb Vindaloo with Naan bread: 1,341 calories

Butter Chicken & Rice with Naan bread: 1,300 calories

Make your situation better by: