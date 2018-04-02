Weekly Wellness: The Highest Calorie Restaurant Meals
COLUMBIA — For some folks, it’s often; for some, more rare. For some, it’s welcomed; for some, it’s dreaded. I’m talking about going out to dinner. This is a topic that I’m asked about by clients often. “What do I choose?” “How do I choose?” “It’s so hard.”
Our friends at MyFitnessPal did some of the work for us. They looked at top chain restaurants (without disclosing any names) and made a list of the top highest-calorie items on those menus. Thank you, MFP! Here’s the rundown:
American Food
- Ribeye steak: 1,726 calories
- Cheeseburger: 1,412 calories
- Grilled chicken sandwich: 1,216 calories
- Chicken Cobb salad: 1,000 calories
Chinese Food
- General Tso's Chicken & Rice: 2,100 calories
- Walnut Shrimp & Rice: 1,626 calories
- Pork Fried Rice: 1,571 calories
- Broccoli Beef & Rice: 1,176 calories
Italian Food
- Fettucine Alfredo with Focaccia bread: 1,754 calories
- Spaghetti & Meatballs with Focaccia bread: 1,492 calories
- Lasagna with Focaccia bread: 1,564 calories
- Stuffed Chicken Marsala with Focaccia bread: 1,092 calories
Mexican Food
- Chicken Fajitas with Chips & Salsa: 1,588 calories
- Grilled Steak Burrito with Chips & Salsa: 1,204 calories
- Cheese Quesadilla with Chips & Salsa: 1,179 calories
- Beef Tacos with Chips & Salsa: 1,026 calories
Indian Food
- Chicken Tikka Masala with Naan bread: 1,627 calories
- Palak Paneer with Naan bread: 1,567 calories
- Lamb Vindaloo with Naan bread: 1,341 calories
- Butter Chicken & Rice with Naan bread: 1,300 calories
Make your situation better by:
- Only eating half of the portion that is served to you.
- Maybe don't eat the accompanying bread...?
- If you're already eating plenty of calories, don't drink them too. (Choose water or unsweetened tea.)
- Eat slowly, enjoy.
- Don't show up starving.
