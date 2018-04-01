Weekly Wellness: Tips for avoiding weight gain over Thanksgiving

COLUMBIA - Thanksgiving is one of those holidays that is automatically associated with food and eating and eating and food. And don't forget the drink.

According to an article from Huffington Post, the average Thanksgiving meal is around 3,000 calories.

Keep in mind that the Dietary Guidelines for Americans state that the total daily caloric intake for women is 1,600 to 2,400, while men need 2,000 to 3,000 for the entire day.

Thank goodness that Thanksgiving only comes around once a year because we also know that the average person gains about a pound during the holiday season.

There are a few things that you can do to keep the extra holiday pound(s) at bay. Watch your portion sizes (take a tasting portion), eat the white meat instead of the dark meat and trade in your pecan pie for pumpkin.



Other tips can be to try to keep your regular workout routine, sign up for a local Thanksgiving Day race like Columbia's Turkey Trax, or start a new family post-meal tradition of a walk or a basketball game.

What can you do to balance the enjoyment of the celebration with the goals you have set for yourself?

I hope you all have a wonderful Thanksgiving celebration with your family and friends.