Weekly wellness: What is collagen powder and do I need to take it?

COLUMBIA - Everyone's talking about collagen supplements. If you've ever cooked or baked with unflavored gelatin, it's kind of like that but a finer powder, and it doesn't solidify the way gelatin does. It comes from animals (NOT vegetarian, important to know) like chicken, cows, or fish. It's often sold as a loose powder in canisters or bags, and you can do a whole lot of things with it. Just you wait.

So, what does it do, you ask? Well, here are a few of the listed health benefits:

Can give your hair, skin and nails a healthy boost

High in protein (could replace your protein powder)

Aids in a healthy gut, which helps with mood, digestion, and immunity

May help with weight loss due to high protein content and promotion of a healthy gut

Promotes healthy bones and joints

Has BCAAs for athletic recovery and reduced soreness

Since collagen is unflavored (and not chalky) you can add it to almost anything (and it will be your little secret). It blends into both hot and cold drinks without affecting the taste or texture (unless you opt for a flavored variety of collagen). That means you can give your morning coffee an instant boost of protein and nutrition (often things like probiotics, hyaluronic acid. and vitamins), and it still tastes like coffee.

Here are a few ways you can incorporate collagen into your life:

Mix it into your juice, water or coffee

Blend it into a shake or smoothie

Make a matcha latte with it

Bake some into your favorite goodies or stir some into your pancake batter

Upgrade your overnight oats or chia pudding

Heat up a savory soup

You can find collagen supplements at health food stores or on Amazon. Prices range from $20 to $75-ish, depending on the amount you get, and if you opt for an unflavored straight-up collagen or something fancy like Madagascar vanilla bean.

Give it a try and see if you notice the benefits!