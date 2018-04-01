Weekly Wellness: What is the 80/20 Rule?
COLUMBIA - We hear about different weight loss strategies all the time. There seems to be a new one to try every time we step on the scale. So, this week, we're going to check out the "80/20 Rule."
This "rule" is fairly simple: 80 percent of the time, focus on eating clean, good-for-you foods, and 20 percent of the time, indulge as you please.
Since math can be hard, look at it like this: if you eat three square meals a day, three of those meals every week are your 20 percent "cheat" meals; if you eat five small meals a day, then seven of those small meals are "cheat" meals. Make sense?
But what do I mean by "clean eating"? Here are the basics to clean eating:
- No Processed Food
- Eat More Produce
- Skip the Added Sugars
- Look For Salt
- Cut Back on Caffeine
- Back Off the Booze
- Go with Whole Grains
- Read the Nutrition Labels
Since many of us have a tendency to overindulge through the holiday months, now that we are in the New Year, it's time to get back on track. Give the 80/20 Rule a few weeks and see if you notice any differences.
