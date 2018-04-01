Weekly Wellness: What is the 80/20 Rule?

COLUMBIA - We hear about different weight loss strategies all the time. There seems to be a new one to try every time we step on the scale. So, this week, we're going to check out the "80/20 Rule."

This "rule" is fairly simple: 80 percent of the time, focus on eating clean, good-for-you foods, and 20 percent of the time, indulge as you please.

Since math can be hard, look at it like this: if you eat three square meals a day, three of those meals every week are your 20 percent "cheat" meals; if you eat five small meals a day, then seven of those small meals are "cheat" meals. Make sense?

But what do I mean by "clean eating"? Here are the basics to clean eating:

No Processed Food

Eat More Produce

Skip the Added Sugars

Look For Salt

Cut Back on Caffeine

Back Off the Booze

Go with Whole Grains

Read the Nutrition Labels

Since many of us have a tendency to overindulge through the holiday months, now that we are in the New Year, it's time to get back on track. Give the 80/20 Rule a few weeks and see if you notice any differences.