Weekly Wellness: Why Hire a Personal Trainer

4 years 1 week 2 days ago Monday, June 09 2014 Jun 9, 2014 Monday, June 09, 2014 11:54:00 AM CDT June 09, 2014 in News
By: Amanda Barnes, KOMU Wellness Coach
loading

COLUMBIA - There are many reasons why people make the decision to work with a personal trainer. The IDEA Health and Fitness Association, the world's largest association for fitness and wellness professionals, provides the following list of benefits of hiring a personal trainer:

Improve Your Overall Fitness

  • IDEA surveys show the primary reason people hire personal trainers is to get professional assistance to improve cardiovascular health, strength, flexibility, endurance, posture, balance and coordination.

Reach or Maintain a Healthy Weight

  • Body fat reduction, weight reduction or management, body shaping and toning can all be achieved with the aid of a qualified personal trainer, who can help you set realistic goals and determine safe strategies, all while providing the encouragement you need.

Learn to Stick to It

  • Sticking with well-intentioned plans is one of the biggest challenges exercisers face. Qualified personal trainers can provide motivation for developing a lifestyle that places a high priority on health and activity.

Focus on Your Unique Health Concerns

  • IDEA surveys show that 50 percent of personal trainers' clients have special medical needs, such as arthritis, diabetes, obesity, low-back pain, rehabilitation from injury and pre/postnatal training. Your personal trainer can work with your physician, physical therapist or other health care provider to plan a safe, efficient program that will speed your recovery or enable you to reach your health goals.

Find the Right Way to Work Out

  • You will learn the correct way to use equipment, as well as appropriate form and technique for cardiovascular work and free-weight training.

In my experience, the most important part of being a personal trainer is the "personal" part. My job, as I see it, is to make sure that my clients are achieving the goals that they set for themselves.

In order to succeed at my job, I need my clients to succeed in life. I need to keep my clients inspired. I need to keep my clients motivated. I need to keep my clients believing that they can do anything (because they can).


There are some amazing personal trainers in Columbia. If you are thinking about working with a personal trainer, I would suggest that you keep the following list in mind:

  • Credentials - is this trainer certified?
  • Personality - do I click with this trainer?
  • Availability - is this trainer going to be available when I need them?
  • Experience - how much experience does this trainer have with a client like me?
  • Testimonials - can you talk to or read feedback from past or current clients?
  • Rates - is this trainer affordable to me based on my needs?

Amanda K Barnes
Certified Personal Trainer
www.bebybarnes.com
amanda@bebybarnes

Weekly Wellness

More News

Grid
List

Tuesday hearing to address Greitens' use of Confide app
Tuesday hearing to address Greitens' use of Confide app
COLE COUNTY - Former Gov. Eric Greitens' attorneys will meet with lawyers Tuesday to discuss his use of the Confide... More >>
3 minutes ago Tuesday, June 19 2018 Jun 19, 2018 Tuesday, June 19, 2018 3:00:00 AM CDT June 19, 2018 in News

Trump announces plans for Pentagon to create 'Space Force'
Trump announces plans for Pentagon to create 'Space Force'
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump announced Monday he is directing the Pentagon to create a new "Space Force" as... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 7:08:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Democrats call on Governor Parson to fire COO, cancel "shady" contract
Democrats call on Governor Parson to fire COO, cancel "shady" contract
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri democrats want Governor Mike Parson fire his chief operating officer and cancel a contract awarded to... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Intense heat creates a rush for air conditioning repair shops
Intense heat creates a rush for air conditioning repair shops
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri air conditioning companies are facing the busiest time of year amid a four-day heat advisory. Craig... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 5:16:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Judge asked to dismiss security guard from suit in Anthony Warren killing
Judge asked to dismiss security guard from suit in Anthony Warren killing
COLUMBIA – The attorney representing the security guard who shot Anthony Warren at a Waffle House on New Year's Day... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 3:12:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Collapsing retaining wall in Jefferson City prompts road closures
Collapsing retaining wall in Jefferson City prompts road closures
JEFFERSON CITY - The 600 block of Monroe Street will be closed until Friday. Construction crews are removing a retaining... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 2:20:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Body identified in connection to arrested Missouri man with 53 stolen firearms
UPDATE: Body identified in connection to arrested Missouri man with 53 stolen firearms
BOONE COUNTY - A death, a huge cache of weapons and a suspect whose gun jammed as he was aiming... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 2:17:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

GOP state senator appointed Missouri lieutenant governor
GOP state senator appointed Missouri lieutenant governor
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson appointed state Senate Majority Floor Leader Mike Kehoe to be the new lieutenant... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 1:15:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Boonville airport renovations up in the air
Boonville airport renovations up in the air
BOONVILLE - Jesse Viertel Memorial Airport may reach new heights after the city council accepted a bid and authorized a... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 12:42:00 PM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Lanes to close on Providence for repairs
Lanes to close on Providence for repairs
COLUMBIA - City public works crews will be repairing a road buckle on Providence Road between Blue Ridge Road and... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 11:39:00 AM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Bear sighting causes caution warning in suburban St. Louis
Bear sighting causes caution warning in suburban St. Louis
BALLWIN (AP) — Another bear sighting has people concerned in part of Missouri, but this time, it's deep into... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 9:45:39 AM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

300 bicyclists ride across Missouri this week on Katy Trail
300 bicyclists ride across Missouri this week on Katy Trail
BOONE COUNTY – The Katy Trail will see more bike traffic than usual this week with the 2018 Katy Trail... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, June 18 2018 Jun 18, 2018 Monday, June 18, 2018 7:33:00 AM CDT June 18, 2018 in News

Columbia health officials offer safety tips in hot weather
Columbia health officials offer safety tips in hot weather
COLUMBIA - Columbia is under a heat advisory until Monday evening. The National Weather Service issued the advisory on... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 9:29:00 PM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

iCan Bike camp teaches those with disabilities how to ride
iCan Bike camp teaches those with disabilities how to ride
FULTON - Forty people with disabilities will learn how to ride a two-wheel bicycle at the iCan Bike camp this... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 9:18:00 PM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

State agricultural bill limits what is called "meat"
State agricultural bill limits what is called "meat"
COLUMBIA - Missouri is the first and only state to define "meat" as exclusively animal product. The Missouri General... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 4:55:00 PM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

Survey: 3/4 of Columbia residents satisfied with city and services
Survey: 3/4 of Columbia residents satisfied with city and services
COLUMBIA - The city will discuss the results of the 2017 Community Survey at Monday's city council meeting. Used... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

Horses and riders showing off to raise funds
Horses and riders showing off to raise funds
ROCHEPORT - The Sunny Oaks Charity Horse Show brought about 20 riders out Sunday afternoon to compete for ribbons and... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 3:36:00 PM CDT June 17, 2018 in News

Kewpie collection shows one woman's love for Hickman High School mascot
Kewpie collection shows one woman's love for Hickman High School mascot
SPRINGFIELD - A Hickman High School graduate has surrounded herself with Kewpies. The dolls' trademark round eyes watch happily from... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 17 2018 Jun 17, 2018 Sunday, June 17, 2018 8:05:00 AM CDT June 17, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 77°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
3am 78°
4am 77°
5am 76°
6am 76°