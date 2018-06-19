Weekly Wellness: Why Hire a Personal Trainer

COLUMBIA - There are many reasons why people make the decision to work with a personal trainer. The IDEA Health and Fitness Association, the world's largest association for fitness and wellness professionals, provides the following list of benefits of hiring a personal trainer:

Improve Your Overall Fitness

IDEA surveys show the primary reason people hire personal trainers is to get professional assistance to improve cardiovascular health, strength, flexibility, endurance, posture, balance and coordination.

Reach or Maintain a Healthy Weight

Body fat reduction, weight reduction or management, body shaping and toning can all be achieved with the aid of a qualified personal trainer, who can help you set realistic goals and determine safe strategies, all while providing the encouragement you need.

Learn to Stick to It

Sticking with well-intentioned plans is one of the biggest challenges exercisers face. Qualified personal trainers can provide motivation for developing a lifestyle that places a high priority on health and activity.

Focus on Your Unique Health Concerns

IDEA surveys show that 50 percent of personal trainers' clients have special medical needs, such as arthritis, diabetes, obesity, low-back pain, rehabilitation from injury and pre/postnatal training. Your personal trainer can work with your physician, physical therapist or other health care provider to plan a safe, efficient program that will speed your recovery or enable you to reach your health goals.

Find the Right Way to Work Out

You will learn the correct way to use equipment, as well as appropriate form and technique for cardiovascular work and free-weight training.

In my experience, the most important part of being a personal trainer is the "personal" part. My job, as I see it, is to make sure that my clients are achieving the goals that they set for themselves.

In order to succeed at my job, I need my clients to succeed in life. I need to keep my clients inspired. I need to keep my clients motivated. I need to keep my clients believing that they can do anything (because they can).



There are some amazing personal trainers in Columbia. If you are thinking about working with a personal trainer, I would suggest that you keep the following list in mind:

Credentials - is this trainer certified?

Personality - do I click with this trainer?

Availability - is this trainer going to be available when I need them?

Experience - how much experience does this trainer have with a client like me?

Testimonials - can you talk to or read feedback from past or current clients?

Rates - is this trainer affordable to me based on my needs?

Amanda K Barnes

Certified Personal Trainer

www.bebybarnes.com

amanda@bebybarnes