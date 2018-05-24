Welch named pitcher of the week for third time

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Paxton Welch was named the American Midwest Conference (AMC) pitcher of the week on Tuesday for the third time this season. The Columbia College Cougar pitcher won four games on the week, and held an ERA of 1.0.

Welch recorded wins against Lyon, Missouri Baptist, Lindenwood-Belleville and Park University to secure the teams first AMC Championship in five years.

Columbia College will start the post season in the NAIA opening round on May 11.