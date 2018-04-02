Welfare Workers Protest Case Load

Officials with Local 6355 of the Missouri State Workers Union say if employees in the Children's Division aren't given smaller work loads, children's cases will not receive enough attention. They held a protest yesterday in St. Louis, saying they fear the state wants them to fail so their jobs can be privatized. Department of Social Services spokesman Jason Hogue says he knows of no attempt to privatize the jobs. He says the department, which oversees the Children's Division, meets national standards for caseloads, though he did not have figures immediately available.