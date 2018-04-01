Welker Announces Assistant Coaching Staff

COLUMBIA - Mizzou Gymnastics Head Coach Shannon Welker announced the addition of John Carney and Casey Jo Magee to his staff.

Carney most recently spent five seasons as an assistant coach at Oregon State, and Magee will join the Tigers after two years with the Western Michigan Broncos.

Carney will primarily work with the Tigers on the uneven bars. At Oregon State, Carney coached a pair of NCAA Regional Bars Champions and two Pac-10 Conference Bar Champions. In each of his years with the Beavers, his bar squads finished among the nation's best, never falling out of the top 10. Carney was named the 2013 National Association of Collegiate Gymnastics Coaches West Region Assistant Coach of the Year. Carney's skills have even reached the national level as he has worked with USA Gymnastics for several seasons as a Junior Olympic National Team Training Camp staff member.

Magee, a former University of Arkansas All-American gymnast, will return to her SEC roots with the Tigers as she will serve as Mizzou's beam coach while assisting on floor exercise. While competing for the Arkansas Razorbacks, Magee won 71 individual event titles on her way to eight All-America honors. She led Arkansas to a fifth-place national finish in 2009 and a No. 11 finish in 2010. Magee won the SEC Championship beam title, and she is also a two-time NCAA Regional Beam Champion and a NCAA Regional Floor Champion.