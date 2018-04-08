Well-Known Restaurant Destroyed

Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

AP-MO--Restaurant-Fire(T 11-20 0081 AP-MO--Restaurant-Fire (TOPS),0065 Fire destroys well-known St. Louis County restaurant BALLWIN, Mo. (AP) -- A well-known west St. Louis County restaurant is gutted by fire. The fire early today destroyed the Seventh Inn in Ballwin. The restaurant had closed late last night, and no one was inside the building when the fire broke out around 6 a-m. Fire officials say the building is a total loss, despite the efforts of up to 90 firefighters. (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-11-20-06 1145EST