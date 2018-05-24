Wentzville police chief settles harassment suit, resigns

WENTZVILLE (AP) - The Wentzville police chief has settled a harassment lawsuit with some of the defendants and resigned.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Lisa Harrison had filed a 57-page complaint last year in St. Charles Circuit Court. The allegations included that city officials and St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar conducted a "gender-based harassment campaign" to discredit her.

Wentzville said in a statement released Friday that the settlement isn't an admission of liability. The statement said Harrison, who had been chief since 2012, has voluntarily resigned. Officials said terms of the settlement will not be released until final disposition of the matter.

Litigation is still pending against Lohmar. He previously denied the allegations against him and called the lawsuit "an absolute abuse of the legal system."