Wentzville Police Investigate Shots Fired into House

WENTZVILLE (AP) - Police in Wentzville are investigating after shots were fired into a home.

Authorities say five adults were inside the home when the shooting happened at 4:33 a.m. Tuesday. No one was hurt.

The number of shots fired has not been released, and police say the motive isn't clear. Authorities aren't sure if the shooter was on foot or in a car.