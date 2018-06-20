Wentzville Woman Charged with Kidnapping

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

Jolanta Nadler, of Wentzville, is charged with international parental kidnapping. She could face up to three years in prison if she's convicted. She and the children are still in Latvia. Authorities said Nadler took the children to Latvia with her husband's permission last July. But, when they arrived, she told him they would stay there. The FBI and the St. Charles County Sheriff's Department are trying to return Nadler and the children to the U.S.