Wentzville woman gets 5 years of prison in toddler's death

WENTZVILLE (AP) — A judge has sentenced a former Wentzville day care provider to five years in prison in the 2009 death in of an 18-month-old boy under her care.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/1U8aSaJ ) reports that St. Charles County Circuit Judge Rick Zerr issued the sentence for 42-year-old Lisa West after he rejected the defense attorneys' request for a new trial.

West was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in April for causing Mason Beach's head injury. Prosecutors said West struck the boy just minutes after his mother left him at West's home day care. West said the boy accidentally fell down stairs.

Zerr agreed with the jury's recommendation of a five-year prison sentence. He couldn't have exceeded the recommendation but could've sentenced West to less time.