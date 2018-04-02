Wesminster Shutout Martin Luther

FULTON - The Westminster College football team beat Martin Luther College with a final score of 54-0 on Saturday afternoon at Priest Field, which marks their first shutout since 2007.

The Blue Jays (3-0) were led by sophomore quarterback Scott Rodgers, who completed 13 of his 19 pass attempts for 221 yards and four touchdowns, including a 77-yard bomber to junior running back Justin Grahl which was his first touchdown catch of the season.

Senior captain wide receiver Carl Givens hauled in six receptions for 81 yards and a pair of touchdown scores.

Fellow senior captain running back Zain Gower rushed for 102 yards and also got into the endzone twice.

Even though both teams ran 62 offensive plays, the Blue Jays outgained the Knights (0-3) in total yardage, with 472 in comparison to their 172.

On the flip side, the Blue Jays defense also stepped up with big plays, registering five sacks, forcing four fumbles, and intercepting two passes.

Junior captain defensive lineman Rodney Lyles finished with a team-high eight tackles, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.

Westminster goes on the road to take on the Greenvile Panthers next Saturday on September 24th.