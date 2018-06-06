West Elementary - Mrs. Walker - 2nd Grade

1 month 2 weeks 18 hours ago Sunday, April 22 2018 Apr 22, 2018 Sunday, April 22, 2018 9:16:00 AM CDT April 22, 2018 in Daily Pledge
loading

In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Sky Zone - the ultimate play experience for all ages

More News

Grid
List

Mobile home fire kills 5 children, injures woman
Mobile home fire kills 5 children, injures woman
LEBANON - Five children are dead and a woman is injured after a mobile home fire Wednesday, according to KY3... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, June 06 2018 Jun 6, 2018 Wednesday, June 06, 2018 12:26:00 PM CDT June 06, 2018 in News

Missouri Gov. Parson to continue ban on lobbyist gifts
Missouri Gov. Parson to continue ban on lobbyist gifts
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he's keeping his predecessor Eric Greitens' ban on lobbyist gifts to... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, June 06 2018 Jun 6, 2018 Wednesday, June 06, 2018 11:49:00 AM CDT June 06, 2018 in News

Police make multiple arrests connected to Miller County drug ring
Police make multiple arrests connected to Miller County drug ring
MILLER COUNTY - The Miller County Sheriff's Office made multiple arrests Tuesday night in connection to a long-term narcotics investigation... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, June 06 2018 Jun 6, 2018 Wednesday, June 06, 2018 10:42:00 AM CDT June 06, 2018 in News

MO auditor: Osage County collected $95,000 of property taxes in error
MO auditor: Osage County collected $95,000 of property taxes in error
JEFFERSON CITY - An audit released Wednesday found Osage County collected $95,000 too much when it came to property taxes... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, June 06 2018 Jun 6, 2018 Wednesday, June 06, 2018 10:15:00 AM CDT June 06, 2018 in News

Columbia police arrest teen accused of hitting home with vehicle
Columbia police arrest teen accused of hitting home with vehicle
COLUMBIA - Columbia police arrested a 14-year-old male Wednesday, after they say he drove into a home. Officers arrived... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, June 06 2018 Jun 6, 2018 Wednesday, June 06, 2018 9:58:00 AM CDT June 06, 2018 in News

Missouri sinkhole swallows truck, initially trapping driver
Missouri sinkhole swallows truck, initially trapping driver
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS (AP) — Authorities say a sinkhole has swallowed a pickup truck and temporarily trapped its driver near... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, June 06 2018 Jun 6, 2018 Wednesday, June 06, 2018 8:18:00 AM CDT June 06, 2018 in News

Jefferson City's Catholic Charities takes its resources on the road
Jefferson City's Catholic Charities takes its resources on the road
JEFFERSON CITY - One charity group is taking it's services on the road. Catholic Charities of Central and Northern... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, June 06 2018 Jun 6, 2018 Wednesday, June 06, 2018 12:18:00 AM CDT June 06, 2018 in News

Lauren Arthur defeats Kevin Corlew, flips state Senate seat
Lauren Arthur defeats Kevin Corlew, flips state Senate seat
JEFFERSON CITY, (AP) — Democratic state Rep. Lauren Arthur has flipped a state Senate seat in Missouri's first special... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 9:51:21 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

Missouri auditor criticizes food stamp fraud investigations
Missouri auditor criticizes food stamp fraud investigations
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - An audit has found multiple problems with how Missouri tracks fraud within a program that provides... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 6:01:00 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

Parson announces new senior staff
Parson announces new senior staff
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson has announced new members of his senior staff. Marylyn Luetkemeyer is executive assistant... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 5:31:00 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

Columbia Water and Light to address water quality
Columbia Water and Light to address water quality
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Water and Light Advisory Board will meet this morning to discuss water quality and consumption issues... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 5:01:00 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

Review of death row case cancelled, family left waiting again
Review of death row case cancelled, family left waiting again
JEFFERSON CITY — Greitens’ sudden resignation puts the fate of a death row inmate on hold, again. Greitens granted... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 5:01:00 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

Parson meets with mayors to build bridges across the state
Parson meets with mayors to build bridges across the state
JEFFERSON CITY – Gov. Mike Parson met with seven mayors from the "Missouri Mayors United for Progress" program. Parson... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 3:58:00 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

AG's office: Greitens' agreement is open record
AG's office: Greitens' agreement is open record
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri attorney general's office has determined that the St. Louis circuit attorney can release the... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 3:55:00 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

Missouri River Regional Library starts missing child safety program
Missouri River Regional Library starts missing child safety program
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri River Regional Library is adopting a missing child safety program. Code Adam is a... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 3:35:00 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

Columbia career center teacher charged for sexual contact with student
Columbia career center teacher charged for sexual contact with student
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed a charge of sexual contact with a student Tuesday against a teacher at the Columbia Area... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 3:20:00 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Friends, family react as five charged in Carl DeBrodie killing
UPDATE: Friends, family react as five charged in Carl DeBrodie killing
FULTON – Five people were charged Tuesday in the death of Carl DeBrodie, and his loved ones said they're glad... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 3:16:00 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News

MUPD seeks help identifying vehicle
MUPD seeks help identifying vehicle
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department needs assistance identifying the owner or driver of a red pick-up truck.... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 Tuesday, June 05, 2018 3:13:00 PM CDT June 05, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 89°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
2pm 89°
3pm 90°
4pm 90°
5pm 91°