West Nile virus reported in St. Louis County

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 59-year-old man from St. Louis County has been hospitalized with West Nile virus in the area's first case of 2014.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the county health department announced the presence of the mosquito-borne illness Monday. The man has been released from the hospital.

West Nile virus activity typically peaks in August and September.

In the state's only other case this year, a 75-year-old of Laclede County died of complications from the virus.