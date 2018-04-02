West Ozark 48, Lee's Summit West 38

Courtney Gimlin and Melissa Hogan each added ten points for the Tigers, who won their second straight title. Bond hit four-of-five three-pointers to give Ozark a 27-16 halftime lead. But Lee's Summit West fought back to within 36-32 with three-fifty to go in the game. Ozark, 26-and-six, pulled away from the free-throw line for the final margin. Kierra Powell led Lee's Summit West with 10 points. The Titans finished the season 22-and-nine. In the third-place game, Courtney Lauer scored 26 points and Brianna Frigerio 23 to lead Lutheran South to a 60-51 victory over Duchesne.