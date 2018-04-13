Westbound I-70 is Back Open

4 years 11 months 1 week ago Tuesday, April 30 2013 Apr 30, 2013 Tuesday, April 30, 2013 11:12:00 AM CDT April 30, 2013 in News
By: KOMU Staff

KANSAS CITY - Motorists may now access westbound I-70 in the downtown loop. The interstate has reopened to traffic following this morning's tractor trailer crash that required lane closures for clean up.

 

New Bloomfield residents question why there's no money for police
New Bloomfield residents question why there's no money for police
NEW BLOOMFIELD - Some people in New Bloomfield went before the City Council Thursday night to say they're worried about... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, April 12 2018 Apr 12, 2018 Thursday, April 12, 2018 8:14:00 PM CDT April 12, 2018 in News

Senator issues emotional statement on sexual harassment after Greitens report
Senator issues emotional statement on sexual harassment after Greitens report
JEFFERSON CITY - In a voice that sometimes shook with anger or broke with emotion, Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal, D-University City,... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, April 12 2018 Apr 12, 2018 Thursday, April 12, 2018 6:39:00 PM CDT April 12, 2018 in News

Valve break cuts off water in New Franklin
Valve break cuts off water in New Franklin
NEW FRANKLIN – New Franklin will be without water until a broken valve is replaced. That could come as early... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, April 12 2018 Apr 12, 2018 Thursday, April 12, 2018 5:56:00 PM CDT April 12, 2018 in News

More lawmakers say they want Greitens gone
More lawmakers say they want Greitens gone
JEFFERSON CITY - Lawmakers called for Gov. Greitens resignation or impeachment Thursday following a House committee's report on blackmail allegations... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, April 12 2018 Apr 12, 2018 Thursday, April 12, 2018 5:32:00 PM CDT April 12, 2018 in News

Former prosecutor: Jurors will be tainted by Greitens report
Former prosecutor: Jurors will be tainted by Greitens report
COLUMBIA – A former prosecutor said it will be hard to find jurors who haven't heard all about the allegations... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, April 12 2018 Apr 12, 2018 Thursday, April 12, 2018 5:14:00 PM CDT April 12, 2018 in News

Greitens says videotape refutes committee report
Greitens says videotape refutes committee report
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Eric Greitens says a videotape proves numerous allegations in a graphic report from House Investative Committee... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, April 12 2018 Apr 12, 2018 Thursday, April 12, 2018 4:29:00 PM CDT April 12, 2018 in News

Waitress celebrates 40 years at Midway One-Stop Diner
Waitress celebrates 40 years at Midway One-Stop Diner
COLUMBIA - Maymie Eaton has been with the Midway One-Stop Diner for four decades. "I've been here 44 years... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, April 12 2018 Apr 12, 2018 Thursday, April 12, 2018 4:04:00 PM CDT April 12, 2018 in News

Thieves hit three cars at Twin Lakes Dog Park
Thieves hit three cars at Twin Lakes Dog Park
COLUMBIA - People going to Twin Lakes Dog Park are concerned after three more cars were broken into Wednesday. They... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, April 12 2018 Apr 12, 2018 Thursday, April 12, 2018 3:11:00 PM CDT April 12, 2018 in News

Man pleads not guilty to killing Kansas City lawyer
Man pleads not guilty to killing Kansas City lawyer
KANSAS CITY (AP) — An 80-year-old man pleaded not guilty to killing a Kansas City lawyer who had won a... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, April 12 2018 Apr 12, 2018 Thursday, April 12, 2018 2:50:57 PM CDT April 12, 2018 in News

Greitens' attorneys allege prosecutor misconduct
Greitens' attorneys allege prosecutor misconduct
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Attorneys for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens are asking a judge to dismiss a criminal indictment against... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, April 12 2018 Apr 12, 2018 Thursday, April 12, 2018 12:27:07 PM CDT April 12, 2018 in Greitens

Missouri man gets 24 years for fatal crash with stolen truck
Missouri man gets 24 years for fatal crash with stolen truck
BUCKLIN (AP) — A northeast Missouri man has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for crashing into and killing... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, April 12 2018 Apr 12, 2018 Thursday, April 12, 2018 12:21:26 PM CDT April 12, 2018 in News

Columbia police search for women who allegedly stole, used credit cards
Columbia police search for women who allegedly stole, used credit cards
COLUMBIA - Police are looking for two women who allegedly stole credit cards from someone's vehicle while they were taking... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, April 12 2018 Apr 12, 2018 Thursday, April 12, 2018 12:11:00 PM CDT April 12, 2018 in News

Greitens shows no sign of stepping down; says trial will vindicate him
Greitens shows no sign of stepping down; says trial will vindicate him
COLUMBIA - One day after the report on Gov. Eric Greitens extramarital affair and blackmail allegations, some are wondering what... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, April 12 2018 Apr 12, 2018 Thursday, April 12, 2018 12:09:00 PM CDT April 12, 2018 in News

Missouri Senate approves lobbyist gift ban
Missouri Senate approves lobbyist gift ban
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate has approved an amendment to the state constitution that would ban lobbyist gifts... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, April 12 2018 Apr 12, 2018 Thursday, April 12, 2018 10:13:50 AM CDT April 12, 2018 in News

Suspect in Macon hostage situation arrested
Suspect in Macon hostage situation arrested
MACON - Police arrested a man Wednesday in connection with a hostage situation earlier in the day. The incident... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, April 12 2018 Apr 12, 2018 Thursday, April 12, 2018 9:08:00 AM CDT April 12, 2018 in News

Weddings for Freedom to benefit Central MO Stop Human Trafficking Coalition
Weddings for Freedom to benefit Central MO Stop Human Trafficking Coalition
COLUMBIA - The Central Missouri Stop Human Trafficking Coalition (CMSHTC) is offering a way to get hitched for a good... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, April 12 2018 Apr 12, 2018 Thursday, April 12, 2018 3:55:00 AM CDT April 12, 2018 in News

Council member calls security guard requirements "backward"
Council member calls security guard requirements "backward"
COLUMBIA - Four months after a man was shot and killed by a security guard at a Columbia Waffle House,... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, April 11 2018 Apr 11, 2018 Wednesday, April 11, 2018 8:25:00 PM CDT April 11, 2018 in News

Woodcrest Chapel members donate to children in foster care
Woodcrest Chapel members donate to children in foster care
COLUMBIA - Woodcrest Chapel staff members wanted to hold a charity that included children and would also be for children.... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, April 11 2018 Apr 11, 2018 Wednesday, April 11, 2018 7:27:00 PM CDT April 11, 2018 in News
