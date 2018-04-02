Westbound lane of Rocheport Bridge closes Thursday

ROCHEPORT- MoDOT will close one westbound lane of the Rocheport Bridge that carries I-70 over the Missouri River Thursday.

Half of the lights are out on the bridge piers, which direct barge and boat traffic. According to Randy Aulbur, MoDOT central district maintenance engineer, MoDOT learned about the outage Monday.

"Initially all lights were out, so we went and had electricians out there and they got half of them turned on," Aulbur said.

He said crews will work on repairing the other half of the lights beginning around 7:30 a.m. Thursday. He expects crews to finish by 3 p.m.

"That's regardless of whether it gets repaired or not," Aulbur said.

He said the seven hour time window should work based on the traffic volume on I-70.

While crews are out repairing the lights, Aulbur said, drivers should be mindful of each other.

"Use a zipper merge as you enter into a work zone area, which means take turns while merging into one lane," Aulbur said.

MoDOT's travel information map has the latest information on work zones, which you can access on its website.