Western District of Missouri Tries Most Firearms Cases in Nation

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

KANSAS CITY (AP) - More federal firearms cases have been prosecuted in the Western District of Missouri in the past three years than in any other US attorney district in the nation. Most of the prosecutions came through Project Ceasefire, a districtwide initiative focused on catching and prosecuting convicted felons who violate federal law by possessing firearms. With more than 300 cases prosecuted each year since 2004, the western district is set to prosecute its one-thousandth case as part of Project Ceasefire sometime this year. Project Ceasefire began in Kansas City in 1999, as the local incarnation of the Department of Justice's Project Safe Neighborhoods. The project expanded to Springfield in 2002. ----- Spokesman Don Ledford says it's based on two ideas. One, federal law makes it illegal for a convicted felon to have a gun. Two, if a felon has a gun, he's probably up to no good.