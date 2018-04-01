Western Missouri billing company to lay off 275 workers

ST. JOSEPH - A billing company that operates in St. Joseph and Kansas City says it is laying off 275 workers after losing a contract.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports NCO Financial Systems filed a notice it would be laying off 96 employees in St. Joseph and 179 in Kansas City by March 31.

The company specializes in collections related to medical, financial and utility accounts. An NCO spokeswoman says the affected employees all either work from home or are tele-service employees.