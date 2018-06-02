Western Missouri Farmland Along Missouri River Floods

CARROLLTON, Mo. (AP) - About 12 square miles of farmland along the Missouri River in Carroll County in western Missouri have been flooded after a levee breached.

The levee in southern Carroll County breached earlier this week, along with other levees in the vicinity.

State Department of Transportation officials also told The Kansas City Star that U.S. 65 in the area is open but down to one lane.

MoDOT has also been monitoring a potential weakening levee in nearby Chariton County because a break on that levee could affect U.S. 24.

The Missouri River has been at historic high levels for weeks in part because of releases of massive amounts of water from upstream reservoirs.