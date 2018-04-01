Westminster Baseball Completes Sweep of Eureka

FULTON, MO -- The Westminster baseball team completed the series sweep Saturday, winning both games of the double header against Eureka College.

In game one, the Blue Jays won 6-1, behind seven innings of no hitting. Kevin Mortiz pitched five innings, striking out seven and earning the win. On the offensive side, Tyler Branneky paced the Blue Jays with 2 RBIs and a homerun.

Westminster won 9-3 with the help of 14 hits in game two. Justin Whitaker broke the 3-3 tie in the top of the eighth with a lead off homerun. Nolan Lark preserved the lead in the bottom half by striking out the three batters. The Blue Jays tacked on five more runs in the top of the ninth inning to clinch the win.

Jake Rule started the game, pitching six innings and giving up two earned runs. Lark got the win, pitching three innings, giving up one earned run and striking out five in relief. Six Blue Jays finished the game with two hits. Whitaker led the Blue Jays with four RBIs.

Westminster resumes conference play Wednesday with a double header at home against Webster University. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.